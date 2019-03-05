CASA calls for volunteers to be advocates for abused, neglected kids

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is calling for volunteers to help abused and neglected children in East Baton Rouge Parish.
CASA’s next training course will start Mar. 26. CASA is asking for caring adults, especially men and African Americans, to volunteers to advocate for children in need and help them get permanent, safe homes.
According to CASA, a child who has a dedicated volunteer gets more services and spends less time in foster care. CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation or replace social workers; they simply act as an independent voice that speaks solely for the best interests of the child.
Because children are continually coming into the foster care system, more volunteers are always needed.
Lisa Mohr has been a volunteer with CASA for ten years and has spoken for 22 kids. Most of the children she’s advocated for have found their forever homes.
“Volunteers fill the gap. We as a community have the responsibility to take care of the people around us; it is important for all of us as a community in Baton Rouge to grow. We need everyone to be aware of the problems and then work as a group to help relieve some of the problems,” said Mohr.
Those who wish to volunteer will undergo a three-week, 32-hour curriculum covering topics such as mental health, substance abuse, and the well-being of a child.
The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend an orientation session at CASA’s office, located at 848 Louisiana Ave.
UPCOMING ORIENTATION SESSIONS
- Thursday, Mar. 7 - 12 p.m.
- Monday, Mar. 11 - 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Mar. 13 - 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Mar. 16 - 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Mar. 19 - 3 p.m.
Click here to learn more about CASA or to RSVP for an orientation session. Those interested in volunteering can also call 225-379-8598.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.