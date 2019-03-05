3 arrested after shots fired near New Roads Mardi Gras parade

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested after shots were fired near the New Roads Mardi Gras parade route.
Chief Kevin McDonald says witnesses heard shots fired in the air and saw three men running from the area. The incident reportedly happened at Texas and Parent streets close to the parade route, but not on the route itself.
No injuries have been reported.
Witnesses reportedly thought the gunshots were fireworks going off until shell casings were found on the ground.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.