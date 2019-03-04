Youngsville Police Chief injured in motorcycle crash

DUSON, LA (WAFB) - The chief of Youngsville Police was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Duson.
According to a report from KATC-TV in Lafayette, the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on I-10 westbound near Duson. Officers found Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux’s motorcycle crashed off the entrance into a median.
Police say the bike flipped several times and Boudreaux was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said Boudreaux was on his way to assist with the Church Point Mardi Gras parade.
“He’s in good spirits. He’s going to be fine. And he’s surrounded by a great group of officers," Mayor Ritter said. “Youngsville will be fine.”
Boudreaux’s wife, Jackie, posted a note on the chief’s Facebook page saying he had fractured his back and surgery has been scheduled.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.