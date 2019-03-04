5 workers treated after chlorine leak at Geismar plant

GEISMAR, LA (WAFB) - Five people are being treated after a leak at a chemical plant.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, there was a leak around 5 a.m. at Air Liquide on Hwy. 30 near Hwy. 73 in Geismar.
A chlorine unit tipped over, according to the Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.
“At no time was the public ever in danger during the release,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.
As a result of the chlorine release, five workers were medically evaluated at the scene with two being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
The OEP says there is no off-site impact and no threat to the community. There are no road closures as a result of the leak.
The leak was contained and given the all clear.
The condition of the five people was not readily available at this time.
The investigation of the source of the chlorine release is now being handled by the Louisiana State Police.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.