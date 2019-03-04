Tons of beads left behind after Spanish Town parade

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After the party was over and all the beads were tossed (along with a few beer cans and other not-so-family-friendly items), the street sweepers and clean-up crews went over the parade route to clean up what was left behind from Spanish Town.
“We’ll, there’s a lot,” said Kyle Huffstickler, director of the Department of Maintenance. ”It’s a big task.”
Don’t let Huffstickler understate how much trash was left behind. It was a gigantic undertaking. He says his crews collected almost 70,000 pounds of beads and other debris along the parade route. That’s more than 36 tons.
"Most of the beads that are left on the ground, a lot of them are already broken or in pieces,” he said.
They were blown, swept, and scooped out of the street and brought to the city lot off Perkins behind Benny’s Car Wash. Then, they were taken to the landfill.
He says recycling them is not a viable option.
“To recycle these things, the stuff we’re picking up would have to be sanitized and cleaned and what have you, to be able to be used again, and so that’s time consuming and we don’t have that much time to do that," Huffstickler said.
Ideally, the streets are all cleaned up the next day.
“The city was nice and clean this morning after my inspection, so real pleased with what we were able to do," Huffstickler added.
Now that the Mardi Gras parades are done in Baton Rouge, he says he and his crews are preparing for St. Patrick’s Day. Believe it or not, Huffstickler says that parade produces even more debris than Spanish Town.
