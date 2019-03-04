Tigers tumble in the polls after Longhorns sweep the series

Tigers tumble in the polls after Longhorns sweep the series
LSU baseball team in disbelief after 7-6 loss to Texas in Game 3. (Source: Jacques Doucet)
By Kirk Michelet | March 4, 2019 at 10:12 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 10:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers are no longer the No. 1 baseball team in the country after being swept by Texas this weekend.

LSU finished the week with a 1-3 record.

The Tigers (8-3) did beat Southern 17-4 to start the week off on a good note.

March 4 baseball polls:

Perfect Game: LSU No. 14 (down from 1)

SEC: Vanderbilt (2), Mississippi State (6), Florida (8), Ole Miss (9), Arkansas (12), Auburn (15), Texas A&M (18), Georgia (22)

Baseball America: LSU No. 10 (down from 2)

SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (5), Mississippi State (8), Ole Miss (12), Georgia (15), Arkansas (16), Auburn (17), South Carolina (20)

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 13 (down from 2)

SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (5), Mississippi State (7), Georgia (9), Ole Miss (10), Arkansas (15), Auburn (19), Texas A&M (20), South Carolina (24), Tennessee (25)

This week’s schedule:

  • March 6: Holy Cross (Alex Box Stadium)
  • March: 8: California (Alex Box Stadium)
  • March 9: California (Alex Box Stadium)
  • March 10: California (Alex Box Stadium)

