Tigers crack Associated Press top 10

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has moved up three spots to No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll.
The Tigers (24-5, 14-2) beat Texas &AM and Alabama this week and are closing in on an SEC regular season title.
Gonzaga is ranked No. 1, followed by Virginia (2), North Carolina (3), Duke (4) and Tennessee (5).
Tennessee beat Kentucky Saturday and has the highest SEC AP ranking at No. 5, followed by the Wildcats at No. 6.
Other Polls:
Andy Katz’s Power 36: LSU No. 7 (up from 8)
SEC: Tennessee (4), Kentucky (6), Auburn (26)
This week Tigers travel to Florida Wednesday to face the Gators, before coming home to host the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday in the regular season finale.
