State Police searching for suspect in Hammond hit and run crash

HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit and run crash that left a bicyclist injured.
Investigators say the cyclist, 39-year-old Ryan Stinson of Amite, was riding his bicycle westbound on LA 1064 around 11 p.m. Saturday on the grass and gravel side of the roadway. There is no shoulder on the road. They believe an unknown vehicle also traveling westbound traveled off the roadway and struck Stinson.
Stinson was ejected from his bike. He was transported to North Oaks Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Investigators believe that the vehicle may possibly be a maroon Ford F-150.
The crash remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the crash, they are asked to contact Louisiana State Police at (985) 893-6250.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.