Speed limit lowered on Walker road

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - The speed limit on a road in Walker has now been lowered.
The Walker Police Department says effective Monday, Mar. 4, the speed limit on Burgess Avenue from Walker North Road to the west city limits at West Colyell Creek has been lowered to 35 mph. Previously, the speed limit was 35 mph from Walker North to Glascock Street, at which point the speed limit increased to 45 mph.
This new change extends the lower speed limit zone past Walker High School and through several dangerous curves west of the school.
The police department says the public will be given a few weeks to adjust to the new, lower speed limit, but that the department will begin enforcing it soon.
Additionally, the department says the change does not affect the 25 mph limit in school zones.
