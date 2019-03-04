Search operations continue in Alabama after Sunday’s deadly storms

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -Search and rescue operations have resumed after at least two tornadoes left death and destruction in Lee County Sunday.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, crews including K9′s are being sent to the areas that received the most damage and many people are still being reported as missing. Jones also says they are working to get the assistance of some drones with heat signatures to aid in looking for survivors.
Jones acknowledged children are among the victims of the damaging tornadoes.
Officials with the American Red Cross are asking those who have not made contact with their family to visit the safe and well search section of their website. If you are a resident of Lee County, you can register yourself as “safe and well” and concerned family and friends can search the list of those who have registered. Search results display the loved one’s first and last name and a brief message, according to the Red Cross.
If you have a missing family member, you’re encouraged to fill out a form on the Lee County EMA website.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, East Alabama Medical Center said it had received more than 40 patients as a result of the tornado and more were expected. Some of the patients were sent to surrounding hospitals. EAMC officials said elective procedures at the hospital for Monday have been cancelled.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham says the first tornado that impacted Lee County Sunday afternoon was at least an EF-3 and at least half a mile wide. The NWS will be sending survey teams to do more detailed assessments in Autauga, Macon, Lee, Barbour and Butler counties Monday.
Jones said there is a lot of devastation.
“It looks almost as if someone took a giant knife and just scraped the ground," Jones said. "There are slabs where homes formerly stood, debris everywhere, trees snapped, whole forested areas where trees are snapped and lying on the ground.”
As of 5 a.m. Alabama Power says 1800 customers remain without power in the Lee County area. Those outages exist in the areas hardest hit by Sunday’s tornadoes: Marvyn, Smiths Station, Meadows Crossroads, and towards northern Phenix City. Damage includes downed wire and broken utility poles.
Alabama Power says crews worked through the night and additional assistance will continue to arrive this morning to restore service to all customers able to receive power.
The following roads are closed: Highway 51 from Lee Rd 42 to Lee Rd 39(diversions are set up at Hwy 51 and LR 11, hwy 51 and LR 44, Hwy 51 and Hwy 280.) Lee Rd 38, Lee Rd 39, Lee Rd 721, Lee Rd 294, Lee Rd 293.
Any displaced families or those looking for loved ones can go to Providence Baptist Church located at 2807 Lee Rd 166, Opelika. Red Cross will also be located here. Any media is directed to go to Beauregard High School located at 7343 Alabama Highway 51 Opelika.
Donations to help storm victims in Lee County are being accepted at the Church of the Highlands Dream Center in Auburn and Providence Baptist Church.
All Lee County schools are closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday, according to school officials. Further updates will be given as they become available.
