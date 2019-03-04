Revelers brave showers to watch parade roll through Livonia

LIVONIA, LA (WAFB) - Parade goers in Livonia were rolling through the decades early Sunday morning.
The parade was originally scheduled for the afternoon but organizers moved it up to avoid the rain. It kicked off without a hitch and the streets were lined with people.
Some of the floats paid tribute to the disco era. There was even a float with a 'Grease’ theme.
Long-time parade goers said their Mardi Gras celebration stands out from the rest because of the family-centered atmosphere.
“Because it’s nothing big,” said Michael Armond. “You know, it’s small. You have everybody in this town ... when they build floats, they’re building them themselves in their yard or shops and they’re doing the best they can to make this a great parade.”
Halfway through the parade, the rain started to pour but that didn’t stop the show. In fact, our news crew ran into one faithful parade goer again.
You might remember. Ann Bizette stole the show Saturday at Spanish Town and Sunday, she was at it again. The rain was obviously no match for her moves.
“When the music starts, it’s like an evil spirit takes over my body and I got to move,” said Bizette. “I got to dance. I got to dance.”
She said nothing can stop her from having a good time.
