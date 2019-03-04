Prairieville woman arrested for mobile home fire

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A woman from Prairieville was arrested for setting a mobile home on fire, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Authorities said on Feb. 19, Julieta Ealouis, 34, started a fire at the mobile home located in the 15000 block of Braud Road.
Investigators with the Prairieville Fire Department said the fire started in the living room. Investigators learned through witnesses that Ealouis was seen at the property shortly before the fire.
Ealouis was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on March 1 on one count of Simple Arson.
