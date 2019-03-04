No.4 LSU to host Oregon State on senior night

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The fourth-ranked LSU gymnastics team is looking to keep their win streak alive as they host Oregon State, Friday March 8th inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The meet on Friday night will also be senior night for LSU’s Julianna Cannamela, Sarah Finnegan, McKenna Kelley, and Lexie Priessman. Introduction for the meet are set to start at 7:10 p.m.
The Tigers are coming off of a big win at home dominating the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers improved to 9-3 and end the season with a record of 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference after a season-high 197.900 score. The Bulldogs dropped to 5-4 and 3-3 in the league after scoring a 196.325.
“It was a really great night of competition and such a wonderful crowd that pushed this team,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “The key was momentum, the enthusiasm and the excitement that our team had tonight. It was great to see the judges reward such great routines.”
LSU fans are encouraged to arrive to the meet early and purchase tickets before arriving to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
