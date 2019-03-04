Marshalls to roll out an online shopping site soon

(WDBJ7) - Marshalls will reportedly join the e-commerce wave pretty soon, according to reports.
The store is known for its brick-and-mortar style of shopping where consumers can find brand name items including clothing, houseware and other goodies at below-retail prices.
Owned by TJX Cos. Inc., Marshalls will try to recreate its "treasure hunt" type of store online. TJX Cos. Inc. also owns T.J. Maxx, which already has an online marketplace.
TJX Chief Executive Officer Ernie Herrman said the company would start an e-commerce business for its Marshalls brand later this year. The company’s current website offers a store locator, gift cards and some photos and other features -- but no merchandise for sale, according to Bloomberg.
TJX Chief Financial Officer Scott Goldenberg said the company hopes to drive traffic at its locations via the website via in-store returns for online orders.
An official date for when consumers can look for the online marketplace has yet to be announced.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.