LSU’s Javonte Smart earns SEC honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU guard Javonte Smart has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after sensational games against Texas A&M and Alabama.
The freshman from Scotlandville High School filled in for Tremont Waters, who was out with an illness, and averaged 18 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals in wins against the Aggies and Crimson Tide.
Smart scored 17 points against A&M, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out three assists and had three steals in the 66-55 win.
He had another big game in Tuscaloosa, finishing with 19 points, four assists and two steals helping the Tigers to a 74-69 victory.
Smart and the Tigers will be back in action Wednesday night against the Gators in Gainesville, FL, before coming home to finish the regular season against Vanderbilt Saturday night.
