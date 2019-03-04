LSU women’s basketball’s Ayana Mitchell records 15th double-double in loss to Auburn

Information provided by LSU Sports
BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU women’s basketball team lost its regular season finale to Auburn by a score of 56-46 on Sunday afternoon in the PMAC.
Ayana Mitchell notched her 15th double-double of the season with a team-high 15 points and career-best 21 rebounds.
Mitchell’s 21 rebounds were the most by an LSU player since Sylvia Fowles had 20 in the 2008 Women’s Final Four semifinal against Tennessee.
Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive glass which LSU head coach Nikki Fargas credits to keeping LSU in the game.
"She really was battling in there and she was giving us those offensive put backs,” said Fargas.
Faustine Aifuwa also scored in double figures with 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds.
It was a tough day for the Lady Tigers in taking care of the basketball. Auburn took advantage of LSU’s 24 turnovers and converted them in to 25 points.
