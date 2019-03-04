LSU softball on the road to face Northwestern State

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After playing the last 11 games at Tiger Park, the No. 10/9 LSU softball team is hitting the road for a four-game road swing. The Tigers are headed to Northwestern State to take on the Lady Demons at 3:30 p.m. The game will be available to watch on Cox Sports Television.
The Tigers are coming off a 4-1 weekend in the Purple & Gold Challenge, claiming wins over USC Upstate, Illinois State and Stephen F. Austin. The Tigers put together their ninth run-rule of the season on Sunday, downing Stephen F. Austin 13-3 in five innings.
Amber Serrett went on to lead the Tigers this past weekend, hitting .545 with a 1.091 slugging percentage and a .615 on-base percentage. She hit two home runs and tallied a team-high six RBI. Shemiah Sanchez and Shelbi Sunseri also hit two run home runs apiece. Sanchez hit her first grand slam in her career on Sunday against SFA.
Pitching for the Tigers Shelby Wickersham would lead them to two victories, including a seven-inning shutout over USC Upstate. Maribeth Gorsuch picked up her first seven-inning shutout in her career over SFA on Saturday.
The Tigers are hitting .346 as a team and are holding their opponents to a .167 batting average. Wickersham is 6-1 in the circle and has the lowest ERA on the team at 1.20.
LSU currently owns a 28-0 all-time record against Northwestern State. Last year the Tigers took down the Lady Demons 8-0 in five innings.
The Lady Demons are currently 8-11 on the season and are 6-0 at home. Cayla Jones is leading the team with a .327 batting average. She owns 16 hits in 49 at-bats and leads the team with three home runs. She is 6-for-6 in stolen bases and has drawn 14 walks this year.
The Tigers continue their four-game road swing Friday through Sunday, opening SEC action at Texas A&M. All three games will stream live on the WatchESPN app and Sunday’s game will be on SEC Network.
