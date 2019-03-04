LSU among teams in historic USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

By Kevin Foster | March 4, 2019 at 5:38 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:44 PM
For the first time in history 11 SEC baseball teams have ranked on the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll at the same time.
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - For the first time in its history, 11 teams from the same conference have been ranked at the same time on the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll. The SEC celebrated its 11 programs ranked among the top 25 teams in the nation Monday, saying in a tweet, “The SEC makes college baseball history!”

Included among the top 10 teams is LSU, which ranked number 9 on the list. The program previously received its first No. 1 ranking on the preseason poll since 2009.

The Tigers are tied for the lead in the SEC with Tennessee with just two games to go: Florida on Wednesday, Mar. 6 and Vanderbilt on Saturday, Mar. 9.

The full list can be found below:

  1. Vanderbilt
  2. Oregon State
  3. North Carolina
  4. UCLA
  5. Stanford
  6. Florida
  7. Florida State
  8. Mississippi State
  9. LSU
  10. Arkansas
  11. Texas
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Mississippi
  14. Louisville
  15. Georgia
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. North Carolina State
  18. Auburn
  19. Michigan
  20. Baylor
  21. Tennessee
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Arizona State
  24. South Carolina
  25. East Carolina

The USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Division I schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.

