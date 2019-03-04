Love Heals to host two-day free clinic in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Love Heals Free Clinic will provide health services during its two-day clinic in March.
The free clinic is scheduled March 15 and 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Baton Rouge airport multiplex. Dental, vision, and medical services will be offered. Vision will provide eye exams and prescription glasses. Medical will offer minor treatment and illness diagnosis.
Everyone is welcome to clinic. Proof of insurance, employment, income, ID or immigration status are not required. Services are on a first come, first serve, and appointments cannot be made in advance.
This year will be the second for the Love Heals event in Baton Rouge. The organization started producing free clinics around the country in 2017. Love Heals has helped over 6,000 patients, according to its website.
