Knock Knock Children’s Museum holds special Mardi Gras parade for kids

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In Baton Rouge Monday, there was a Mardi Gras parade all about the kids.
The Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosted its Mardi Gras at the Museum parade on Lundi Gras afternoon. WAFB’s Liz Koh served as the grand marshal this year, but it wasn’t just a parade. Kids got to enjoy king cake decorating, as well as mask and bead making.
Anyone who missed the event Monday can go Tuesday. The museum is hosting a second day of the parade. It starts at 4:45 p.m. and is free to attend.
