Good Bird opening first Baton Rouge cafe this fall

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Bird announced it’s opening up its first shop in the Red Stick this fall.
The shop, known for its rotisserie chicken and locally sourced ingredients, made the announcement late February. The new Good Bird will be at 144 W Chimes Street, right by LSU.
In 2016, Chef Leo Sloan opened Good Bird in uptown New Orleans on Freret Street. Good Bird’s chicken supplier is Springer Mountain Farms in Georgia, where their free-range birds are raised hormone- and antibiotic-free.
The opening date hasn’t been announced.
