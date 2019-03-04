Gloomy skies don’t dampen spirits for Port Allen parade

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - It was touch and go, but folks in Port Allen got a long enough break from the rain to enjoy their annual Mardi Gras parade Sunday.
Families were out hustling for beads and other goodies despite the gloomy afternoon. The parade was rescheduled a few times in order to dodge the rain, but there were still plenty of revelers out there who said it’s just not Mardi Gras without the Port Allen celebration.
Our Jay Grymes was out there with the Titan 9 First Alert Storm Tracker.
If you missed the parade, we’ve got a live video from the festivities in Port Allen. You can find that by searching Titan 9 on Facebook.
