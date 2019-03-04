Former LSU DB runs impressive 40-yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive back Greedy Williams ran an unofficial 4.38, 40-yard dash in his first attempt at the NFL Combine Monday morning.
Williams finished the run with the third fastest time behind Auburn’s Jamel Dean (4.31) and Clemson’s Mark Fields (4.37).
Williams will get one more attempt to improve his 40-yard dash time at the Combine.
The former Tiger DB is expected to be a top 15 selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The draft starts Thursday, April 25, in Nashville, TN.
