Bumblebee from Transformers visiting Baton Rouge Walmart stores in March

(WAFB) - Kids in the Baton Rouge area will soon have the chance to meet Bumblebee from the Transformers.
The 9′ tall Bumblebee character will make ten appearances at Walmart stores from Baton Rouge to Lafayette from Mar. 7 to 10.
The free event is open to the public. Bumblebee will sign autographs and take photos with kids.
Denham Springs - 904 S. Range Ave.
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Mar. 7
Baton Rouge - 10606 N. Mall Dr.
- 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Mar. 7
Prairieville - 17585 Airline Hwy.
- 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Mar. 7
Gonzales - 308 N. Airline Hwy.
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Mar. 8
Thibodaux - 410 N. Canal Blvd.
- 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, Mar. 8
Houma - 1633 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Mar. 8
New Iberia - 1205 E. Admiral Doyle Dr.
- 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 9
Lafayette - 3142 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
- 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 9
Opelousas - 1629 E. Cresswell Ln.
- 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 10
Pineville - 3636 Monroe Hwy.
- 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 10
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.