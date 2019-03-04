Ascension Parish investigators searching for suspects in Verizon Wireless store burglary

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a March 3rd burglary at a Verizon Wireless on Airline Highway.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, video surveillance shows three males shatter the front window of the store. The video shows the men destroying multiple phone display cases. The males stole about nine phones and fled the area in a white SUV.
Authorities ask anyone with information on this burglary to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the department’s anonymous tip line.
Tips can also be submitted to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
