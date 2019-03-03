Twistlock grows 250 percent in 2018; announces two strategic hires

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Twistlock, which has an office in Baton Rouge, has grown 250 percent in 2018, signaling momentum for the cloud native security company.
The growth came from both year-over-year sales and total customer base of its cloud native security platform January 2018 to December 2018. The company said it recently made two key hires, with Meghan Marks joining as vice president of marketing and Rob Finn as vice president of International Sales.
Twistlock opened several offices in 2018, including one at the LSU Innovation Park. The office, named the Global Solutions Engineering Center, is the fifth global office for the company. The office provides additional development of the automation and machine-learning tools that drive its application security platform.
Twistlock CEO Ben Bernstein said Baton Rouge because of the state’s burgeoning cybersecurity industry and the potential to develop a talent pipeline with a major research university in LSU. At the innovation center, the company has full access to resources, cyber security experts and student interns.
The Portland based firm started in 2015, and provides a range of security security resources to leading brands such as Aetna, Workiva and GridSpace.
