Spanish Town parade rolls to the delight of thousands, especially one who danced through it all

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The biggest parade in the Capital City, Spanish Town, rolled through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon.
There were some interesting folks along the route, including one reveler whose energy was just as big as the parade.
While everyone else was fighting for beads, Ann Bizette was getting in the groove.
“When the music takes over my body, I can’t help it," she said. “I got to dance.”
The 72-year-old said she’s been dancing all life and even spends most of her weekends at dance classes. Saturday, she picked the city’s rowdiest parade to serve as her stage.
Her secret is simple.
“Don’t ever stop working. You don’t have work to kill yourself but keep it going and don’t sit down and be a couch potato, just get out there and have a good time,” Bizette explained.
She and thousands of others did just that. The Spanish Town parade, which is known for its bold images, is the perfect backdrop to let loose and have some fun.
Bizette said it’s also a good time to forget about some of the cares in the world, even just for a while.
“It makes me feel wonderful just to see all the people. There’s so much going on in the world today that when people come out here for a good family parade and have a good time, no problem, no trouble, that’s what it’s all about,” she added.
They say with age comes wisdom. And apparently, some good dance moves, too.
