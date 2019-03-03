Southern track opens outdoor season at Strawberry Relays

HAMMOND, LA - Southern Track and Field opened its outdoor season Saturday at the Strawberry Relays at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
Six of the members of the team produced personal records.
Freshman Sydney Minor took first in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:56.38 and placed second in the 800-meters with a time of 2:22.48.
Sophomore Raelynn Price finished first in the women’s 800-meters with a time of 2:21.09.
Freshman Lawrenee Hart placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 11.64 meters (38').
Junior Keshuan Javious took second in the 5000-meter run with a personal best of 16:18.30.
Junior Jeremy Bass finished second in the hammer throw with a personal best of 51.59 meters.
Freshman Kirkland Hills placed third in the 400-meter dash by posting a personal best time of 49.18. Hill also finished seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.94.