Preliminary numbers show La. recorded more tornadoes than any other state in 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The latest “preliminary" numbers from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center lists 86 tornadoes in Louisiana during 2018, more than double the normal and second only to the 87 reported in 2017.
A “final” count could be months away, but any changes are likely to be minimal.
But here is the real eye-opener: at this point, Louisiana has more recorded tornadoes in 2018 than any other state in the US.
Iowa is currently listed as the second most active state for 2018 with 84 twisters, while neighboring Texas only recorded 52, barely more than a third of the Lone Star State’s annual average. For the nation as a whole, the current total of 1,169 tornadoes for 2018 is a shade below average.
A quick look at the annual frequencies since 1975 for Louisiana suggests a very slight increase in the annual total numbers, largely due to the hyper-activity of the past two years. But notice how the numbers of stronger tornadoes (F2-F5s and EF2-EF5s) has tended to remain ‘flat’ or even declined ever-so-slightly over the same period.
The modest uptick in numbers, therefore, may not be so much a function of a change in true activity. Rather, it may be a reflection of a greater frequency of reported and investigated low-end twisters, thanks to efforts by local National Weather Service offices and a heightened awareness and reporting effort from the public.
