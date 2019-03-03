NOPD: 2 killed, 6 injured after being struck by vehicle on Esplanade Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and six others were injured after being struck by a car on three different blocks of Esplanade Avenue Saturday night (March 2), according to New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson.
The driver initially fled the scene Ferguson said, but police arrested him a short while later. NOPD did not release the suspect’s name and as of 10 p.m., police were still working to determine whether or not he was intoxicated.
According to Ferguson, the driver hit a total of eight people between the 3400 block and the 3200 block of Esplanade Avenue. Five were brought to University Medical Center’s trauma center, three in critical condition. Two victims were pronounced dead on the scene, Ferguson said. The sixth victim was in stable condition and refused treatment.
At least two damaged Blue Bikes -- the city’s bike sharing service -- could be seen on the street while investigators worked the scene Saturday night. Ferguson said investigators were not sure if all the victims were on bicycles when they were hit, but confirmed at least five or six were.
The victims’ ages and names were not known Saturday night.
Ferguson said the suspect would be brought to the hospital tonight after NOPD finishes their investigation.
NOPD said the crash was not connected in any way to the Endymion Parade, which rolled through the city the same night, but not in the same area.
