LSU swept by Texas with 7-6 loss on walk-off single in Game 3

In the bottom of the ninth, Michael McCann reached first by getting hit by a pitch. Masen Hibbeler then singled to put runners on first and second. A sac-bunt by Lance Ford moved the runners to second and third. A single by Duke Ellis sent McCann home, closing the gap to 6-5 with only one out and runners on the corners. The Longhorns tied the game 6-6 when Hibbeler scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Kennedy in which Ellis reached second on an error by Josh Smith. Texas won on a walk-off single by Todd that sent Ellis home for the game-winning run.