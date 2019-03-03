LSU softball run-rules SFA in final game of Purple and Gold Challenge

Information provided by LSU Sports
BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU Tigers utilized an eight run fourth-inning to defeat Stephen F. Austin 13-3 in five innings. With the win, the Tigers improve to 18-4 on the season while SFA falls to 12-9.
The scoring started on the first pitch after a two-hour rain delay in the bottom of the second when Elyse Thornhill drilled one in the right-center gap for a two run double, scoring Michaela Schlattman and Amber Serrett. The next better, Shemiah Sanchez made it 4-0 with her third dinger of the season. A passed ball scored another run to make it 5-0 LSU after two.
SFA scored two in the third and one in the fourth to close the Tiger lead to 5-3. The Tigers responded by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. Aliyah Andrew started the inning off with a leadoff double and then scored on an Amanda Sanchez single. Claire Weinberger, pinch running for Sanchez, scored on fielder’s choice to make it 7-3. Serrett singled up the middle, scoring Shelbi Sunseri to make it 8-3 Tigers.
With the bases juiced, Shemiah Sanchez hit her first career grand slam, and second homerun of the game to extend the lead to 12-3. For Sanchez, six runs batted in is a new career high. Karrington Houshmandzadeh collected her first career hit and RBI as she drove a line drive to right field, scoring Savanna Stewart to make it 13-3.
In the circle, Shelby Wickersham went the distance, giving up five hits and striking out four to improve to 6-1 on the season.