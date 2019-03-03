LSU LB Devin White shines at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAFB) - Many NFL draft experts rank LSU junior linebacker Devin White as the best prospect at his position and he used the NFL Combine as another platform to show why.
White ran a blazing 4.42 in the 40-yard dash. He led all linebackers with his time.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was a hair behind him at 4.44.
White finished just behind Bush in the vertical jump, leaping 39.5 to Bush’s 40.5.
The 2019 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25.
