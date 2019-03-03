LSU LB Devin White shines at NFL Combine

LSU LB Devin White shines at NFL Combine
LSU linebacker Devin White (Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | March 3, 2019 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 1:40 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAFB) - Many NFL draft experts rank LSU junior linebacker Devin White as the best prospect at his position and he used the NFL Combine as another platform to show why.

White ran a blazing 4.42 in the 40-yard dash. He led all linebackers with his time.

Click here to see White’s run

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was a hair behind him at 4.44.

White finished just behind Bush in the vertical jump, leaping 39.5 to Bush’s 40.5.

Click here to see a slow-motion shot of White’s leap

The 2019 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.