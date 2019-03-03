FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps dip well below normal for next few days

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Winter says “not so fast” as temperatures will be well below normal for Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and Ash Wednesday.
Morning starts Mondat will be cold - in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will stay breezy, so expect “feels like” temps in the upper 20s to low 30s if you have to be out. We don’t warm up much Monday, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A slim chance for a shower will exist late Monday as an upper air disturbance slips by across the northern Gulf of Mexico. That means it will be cold, but mainly dry for Monday evening parades.
Tuesday will start out with a light freeze. Protect pets, plants, and check on the people. Keep your safeguards in place because another light freeze is expected Wednesday morning, too.
Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday stay chilly in the low to mid-50s. Winds will start to turn Thursday, allowing for a modest warming trend to end the week. By next weekend afternoon, temperatures will approach the upper 70s. Our next storm system and cold front is set to arrive late Saturday into Sunday.
Also arriving Saturday into Sunday is a change in time. We roll forward an hour, meaning we lose an hour of sleep. Rain chances look to be highest Sunday, as the front pushes through. It is too early to tell if severe weather will be in play. It’s only a minor cool down for back to school Monday and then another warming trend by Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.