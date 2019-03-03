FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Sunday with dropping temperatures

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Today is a First Alert Day as severe weather remains a possibility across the local area. Timing has been pushed up a bit into the late morning and early afternoon. A strong cold front will push into the area, causing showers and t-storms to increase in coverage and intensity. The main threat is damaging wind followed by hail and then a stray tornado.
Showers and t-storms will push through fairly quickly so today won’t be a washout, but winds will be breezy all day and expect falling temperatures through the afternoon as cold air moves in behind the cold front.
The weather stays mainly dry for Lundi Gras. Evening parades Monday may see a brief light shower as a weak disturbance passes along the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Mardi Gras will be dry. Both Lundi and Mardi Gras will be cold.
Make sure to dress in layers both days as highs struggle to reach the low 50s. A light morning freeze will also be possible Mardi Gras morning and Ash Wednesday morning.
Take care of the plants, pets and check in on people without reliable heat. Temperatures will increase to end the week. We stay dry until Friday when our next disturbance approaches. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible for the next weekend.
