FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day for Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We’re declaring a First Alert Action Day for Sunday with the potential for a few strong to severe storms in association with a potent cold front moving through the region.
Scattered showers and t-storms will likely be around in the morning, but the main severe weather threat is expected near and after lunch. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any strong storms, but hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
Once the front slides through during the late afternoon/early evening hours, temperatures will drop sharply. After reaching highs in the low to mid-70s, we’ll quickly fall into the 40s before midnight.
Lundi Gras (Monday) and Mardi Gras look to be rather chilly, but mainly dry. Morning lows on both days will reach the 30s, with highs only in the low 50s.
Chilly weather continues into Ash Wednesday, before a significant warm-up settles in for the end of the week. Scattered rains also return to the forecast by late in the week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.