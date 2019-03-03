BBB: Watch out for school trip scams

(WAFB) - School trips can be a great opportunity to get out of the classroom and learn, but scammers have been using these trips to scam thousands from teachers, children and their parents.
The Better Business Bureau is warning organizers and parents to watch out for shady travel deals.
Here’s how the scam works: a travel agency approaches a school, proving a seemingly legitimate website with reasonable trip prices. The agency encourages students to host fundraisers to pay for their trips.
But as the trip gets closer, the agency asks the school or parents to front money the travel agency was supposed to pay for plane tickets, hotels and excursions. The parents or schools are promised their money will be returned. The BBB said some scammers pressure them to pay. One report showed the scammer told parents : "“If you don’t front the money, the kids won’t be able to take this trip they’ve been planning for months!”
As a result. scammers get away with the money fronted for the trip. When you try to get in touch with the agency, no one responds, according to the BBB.
- Be wary if an unsolicited travel agencies. if the deal is too good to be true, it likely is.
- Before hiring a company, do your research. You can visit the BBB’s travel site and online parent forums.
- Read the fine print before signing a contract. Verify reservations by directly calling the hotel or airline.
- Use your credit card when you make a payment. Your credit card is more secure by allowing you to dispute fraudulent charges. Be wary if you’re asked to pay through a wire transfer.
Read the BBB Tips on Travel and Vacation Scamsand Planning Your Next Vacation or Trip to avoid scams when organizing a trip. If you’ve been the victim of a travel scam, report your experience on BBB.org/ScamTracker help others stay informed and alert.
