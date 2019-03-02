14th annual Feliciana Family and Friends parade rolls through Clinton

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - The bands, the floats, the horses, and so much more flooded the streets of Clinton Saturday afternoon at the 14th annual Feliciana Family and Friends parade.
There were plenty of throws and, of course, a lot of fun to be had, as the Mardi Gras festivities there continue to grow each year.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter was there for a second year in a row to help judge the parade.
So, a big thanks to all our friends over in Clinton for the invitation and for having WAFB continue to be part of the celebration.
