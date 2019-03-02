Southern wins home opener, 10-8, over Eastern Illinois

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern baseball played its home opener at Lee Hines Field against Eastern Illinois Friday.
The Jags were down 7-2 in the bottom of the second inning when Tyler Laporte slapped a base hit to left field, sending Malik Blaise home to make it 7-3.
Southern would storm back in the fourth inning, putting up four more runs to tie the game. Just like Laport, Zavier Moore put one into left and Coby Taylor crossed the plate to make it 7-7.
The Jags then went onto win 10-8.
They improved to 5-3 on the season.
