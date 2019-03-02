Planning commission to look over plans to rezone Hotel Lincoln

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The planning commission will decide whether to renovate the former Hotel Lincoln during its April 15th meeting.
Developer Stephan “Simon” Carter, who purchased the abandoned building for $400,000 in 2017, applied for a rezoning application. If the planning commission approves the plans, the application will be forwarded to the Metro Council for its May meeting. The renovation of the historic hotel includes converting the building into 12 one-bedroom apartments. In addition, Carter would convert the ground floor into commercial space for restaurant, retail and residential uses.
No expansions are currently planned for the building. Investors are showing interest in several properties after the Eddie Robinson Sr. neighborhood became a historic place in January. The status makes the area eligible for incentives and tax breaks that would local investments.
The neighborhood will soon have Electric Depot, a $16 million entertainment and residential complex, that’s set to open this spring. It’ another project aimed at revitalizing the historic neighborhood known for its blighted properties.
