FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, cloudy Saturday as cold front pushes through area

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The weather over the next seven to ten days will have something for everyone. The weather will be fairly quiet Saturday before possible severe weather returns Sunday afternoon. Expect a sun/cloud mix today with mainly dry conditions. We can’t completely rule out a few stray light rain showers, but the vast majority stay dry today.
Afternoon temperatures will be several degrees above normal for early March. A warm front will drift north overnight keeping morning temperatures in the mid and upper 60s Sunday morning. Sunday morning will stay mainly dry with just a few isolated showers. A strong Arctic cold front will approach the area by lunchtime and is forecast to push into and through the area by mid to late afternoon.
A possibility for severe weather will exist as this cold front pushes into the area. Because of that threat, a First Alert has been issued for Sunday. A portion of the area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) while the majority of the local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5). The main threat will be damaging wind, followed by hail, and a stray tornado. A possible squall line could develop immediately ahead of the cold front. Once the cold front passes temperatures will drop steadily.
Afternoon temps Sunday will be in the mid 70s, while evening temps will be falling through the 50s into the 40s. It will be chilly for Lundi and Mardi Gras. Temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees below normal! Grab the jackets if you are headed out to any parades in the local area Monday or Tuesday.
A light freeze will be possible Ash Wednesday morning. Be sure to protect people, pets and plants. We stay dry through the middle of the week. A significant warming trend takes place by end of week with scattered to numerous showers and t-storms returning by Friday and Saturday. A few lingering t-showers will be possible Sunday into Monday with temperatures staying above normal.
