FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, cloudy Saturday as cold front pushes through area

A possibility for severe weather will exist as this cold front pushes into the area. Because of that threat, a First Alert has been issued for Sunday. A portion of the area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) while the majority of the local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5). The main threat will be damaging wind, followed by hail, and a stray tornado. A possible squall line could develop immediately ahead of the cold front. Once the cold front passes temperatures will drop steadily.