Be ready for patchy fog Saturday morning, but the forecast for the Spanish Town and Clinton parades Saturday has improved significantly. We’re looking at morning start in the upper 50s to near 60° for the Red Stick. While much of the day will be under the clouds, the Storm Team is setting rain chances at only about 20 percent or so for the entire day. Even if it does rain, it will generally be light stuff, but there’s good chance both parades will roll rain-free. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon.