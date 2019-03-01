Tigers lose 4-star football commitment

I would like to start off by saying thank you to the LSU staff for all the support and treating me like family. I am forever grateful for the relationships that I’ve built with them. After much thought and consideration I have made the decision to de-commit. My recruitment is officially back open. I’ll be moving on from here, I’ll [sic] also like to thank the tiger fans for believing in me and making me feel like family. -please Respect my decision

Jaquelin Roy - posted to Twitter