Tigers lose 4-star football commitment

LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | March 1, 2019 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 11:09 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s 2020 football recruiting class took a hit Thursday night after University High’s Jaquelin Roy announced he had decommitted from the Tigers.

I would like to start off by saying thank you to the LSU staff for all the support and treating me like family. I am forever grateful for the relationships that I’ve built with them. After much thought and consideration I have made the decision to de-commit. My recruitment is officially back open. I’ll be moving on from here, I’ll [sic] also like to thank the tiger fans for believing in me and making me feel like family. -please Respect my decision
Jaquelin Roy - posted to Twitter

Roy is considered a 4-star defensive tackle by 247 Sports and Rivals.

247 Sports ranks him the No. 104 overall prospect in the nation and No. 3 in Louisiana.

Rivals gives Roy the 115 national ranking and No. 5 in the state.

With the loss of the University High defensive star, LSU’s 2020 class dropped from No. 1 to No. 2, behind Alabama.

