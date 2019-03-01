Tigers lose 4-star football commitment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s 2020 football recruiting class took a hit Thursday night after University High’s Jaquelin Roy announced he had decommitted from the Tigers.
Roy is considered a 4-star defensive tackle by 247 Sports and Rivals.
247 Sports ranks him the No. 104 overall prospect in the nation and No. 3 in Louisiana.
Rivals gives Roy the 115 national ranking and No. 5 in the state.
With the loss of the University High defensive star, LSU’s 2020 class dropped from No. 1 to No. 2, behind Alabama.
