Students at Catholic High can now practice CPR thanks to donation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Students at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge can now practice life-saving CPR techniques thanks to a donation from several community organizations.
Tuesday Night Bible Study and United Networks of America partnered with the American Heart Association - Capital Area to buy two CPR training kits for the students at Catholic High.
“We are pleased to donate this CPR in Schools Kit to Catholic High School so these kids can go out into the world and know how to save a life if they ever find themselves in a situation of needing to know CPR,” said Duane Davis with Tuesday Night Bible Study.
In 2014, Louisiana lawmakers passed the Burke Cobb Act, which requires that all Louisiana seniors receive hands-only CPR training.
