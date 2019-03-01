St. George responds to 2-alarm fire at nursing home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Amber Terrace assisted living facility on Summa Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the St. George Fire Department say firefighters were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 1. They arrived to find the building in a haze of smoke. A second alarm was called to help with evacuating the building.
The fire started in an air handling unit. An overhead sprinkler system activated and extinguished the fire. Damage was contained to the room containing the air handler.
No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident, the St. George Fire Department confirms.
