St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales becomes part of Our Lady of the Lake

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake, or OLOL, is expanding its reach to Ascension Parish after the hospital announced its merge with St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales.
Effective March 1, the St. Elizabeth Hospital is now being referred to as Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. In addition, St. Elizabeth Physicians is joining Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, one of the largest physician networks in the region with over 500 providers.
“Aligning these facilities and our physician groups brings improved access to Our Lady of the Lake’s network of care across Greater Baton Rouge,” said K. Scott Wester, President and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “Ascension residents will continue to receive exceptional customer service and quality care from Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and access to even more provider specialties through Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group."
