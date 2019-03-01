St. Amant Middle students get Saints pep rally with Cam Jordan

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - Students at St. Amant Middle were awarded a Saints pep rally after their school was acknowledged as one of five statewide winners for the 2018 No Kid Hungry Louisiana School Breakfast Challenge.
St. Amant middle had the highest increase of students who ate breakfast at school, for their hard work, Saints DE Cam Jordan stopped by to talk about healthy eating and the importance of daily physical activity.
Jordan says he loves going around the state to meet different faces of the Who Dat fan base, especially students.
“I’ve definitely driven through here to get to Baton Rouge but I’ve never actually stopped in this city so it’s just another place to be. Another place to not only meet the fan base of the Who Dat nation but as well as just to talk to these kids. The way their eyes light up when they see a football player or they see somebody who actually cares about the city or the state, it really is what endears me to this place so it’s really just about the family feel," Jordan said.
The school also received a $1,000 check as a reward.
