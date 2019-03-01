St. Amant Middle students get Saints pep rally with Cam Jordan

“I’ve definitely driven through here to get to Baton Rouge but I’ve never actually stopped in this city so it’s just another place to be. Another place to not only meet the fan base of the Who Dat nation but as well as just to talk to these kids. The way their eyes light up when they see a football player or they see somebody who actually cares about the city or the state, it really is what endears me to this place so it’s really just about the family feel," Jordan said.