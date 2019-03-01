Schools in Ascension, Livingston parishes win governor’s 2018 School Breakfast Challenge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two schools, one in Ascension and one in Livingston Parish, are on the list of 2018 winners of Governor John Bel Edwards’ No Kid Hungry Louisiana School Breakfast Challenge.
Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards announced the winners Thursday, Feb. 28.
Students and administrators from the winning schools attended a special breakfast and awards ceremony Thursday morning at the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.
“Just like pencils and textbooks, breakfast is a school supply that is essential to our children’s learning experience. We know the role school breakfast plays in ending childhood hunger and today, thousands more of Louisiana’s students are starting the day with the nutrition they need. When you have strong, healthy, educated children, you have a strong, smart, healthy Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said.
The challenge launched in 2017 as a public-private partnership to help end child hunger in Louisiana. The program connects kids to federal food and nutrition programs, such as school breakfast, summer meals, and after school meals.
“We congratulate all of the winners of the 2018 Louisiana School Breakfast Challenge for their work to ensure kids start their day with a healthy breakfast. We’re excited to build on today’s momentum to work with more schools across Louisiana to make breakfast a part of the school day,” said Rhonda Jackson, director of No Kid Hungry Louisiana.
2018 SCHOOL BREAKFAST CHALLENGE WINNERS
- Fair Park Middle School - Caddo Parish
- Forest School - West Carrol Parish
- Iota Middle School - Acadia Parish
- St. Amant Middle School - Ascension Parish
- Albany High School - Livingston Parish
Each winning school was given a $1,000 check from Share Our Strength. Albany High and St. Amant Middle, the top two schools statewide, will also be treated to a Saints pep rally with a star player in March.
