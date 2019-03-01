Rep. Ralph Abraham campaigns for governor in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Republican candidate for governor, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, campaigned in Baton Rouge Thursday, Feb. 28 at the East Baton Rouge Republican Women’s luncheon.
Abraham criticized his Democratic opponent, incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, for raising taxes, expanding Medicaid, and calling seven special sessions since his administration began in 2016.
“This state is headed in the wrong direction,” Abraham said. “This administration has put government over people, put regulation over business, and put taxes over take-home pay.”
Abraham said he wants to simplify the state’s “complex budget” and “cumbersome tax code," although he didn’t offer detailed specifics on how he wants to do either.
“If John Bel Edwards doesn’t get his way, then he threatens to let felons out, kick grandma out of the nursing home, or stop LSU football,” he said. “It’s just childish.”
Edwards supported comprehensive tax reform in 2017, although Republican lawmakers did not find all of his suggestions palatable. Ultimately, the legislature refused to pass reform that would have broadened the tax base by eliminating certain exemptions in exchange for lower tax rates.
“If you get a good Republican governor with a good Republican legislature, you can fix a whole lot of things,” Abraham said.
When Edwards took office, the state faced an historically large budget deficit. The legislature agreed to raise one cent of the state’s sales tax to fund government in 2016. In 2018, the legislature extended .45 percent of that fifth penny of sales tax until 2025 to stabilize the budget and avoid a looming fiscal cliff.
“We’re running a budget surplus for the first time in a decade, our most critical priorities have stable funding, more people are working, and our credit rating is improving,” Edwards said in his latest campaign video. “We’re moving in the right direction, but we’ve still got work to do.”
Abraham also criticized Medicaid expansion, although he would not say whether he would reverse it. He said he would like to stamp out Medicaid fraud, which has cost taxpayers almost $100 million since Edwards expanded Medicaid his first day in office in 2016.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) recently finished implementing a new method of checking recipients’ income levels, which should cut down on abuse of the system. That improvement had been in the works since the Jindal administration.
“I’m your country doctor,” Abraham, a practicing physician and veterinarian, said. “I’m your guy that sees those Medicaid patients. As your country doctor, I can fix this problem.”
Abraham bragged he can treat anything that walks on two or four legs, touting his firsthand experience providing medical care that he says will help him create healthcare policy. He also criticized the governor’s changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP), as well as the backlog in state transportation projects.
The Edwards campaign has consistently criticized Abraham for missing votes in Washington, D.C. while he campaigns in Louisiana, including a debate Thursday on gun rights.
Candidates must qualify in August for the October primary. So far, only Abraham, Edwards, and Baton Rouge businessman, Eddie Rispone, have entered the race.
A number of politicians attended Abraham’s address, including Baton Rouge state Rep. Rick Edmonds, Metro Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg, and embattled former Secretary of State Tom Schedler.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.