Police searching for man who robbed City Town Meat Market

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge detectives are looking man accused of robbing the meat market early Friday morning.
According to a Friday release from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened at around 4:53 a.m. at the City Town Meat Market on Sherwood Forest. Police obtained the store’s surveillance, which showed a man entering the business with a hand gun demanding money.
The man fled the scene before police arrived in what appeared to be a black Chevy Impala or Malibu with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said the suspect is a black man, who is about 6 feet and weighing 225 pounds. Police say the man was wearing a white hoodie, black pants, black and white sandals with a black skull cap and bandana.
Anyone with information on this armed robbery is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
